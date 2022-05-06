eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 16.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 58.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,144 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $1,633,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

