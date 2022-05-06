Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $163.01. 13,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

