Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

NYSE ECVT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.68. 305,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

