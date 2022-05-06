Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after buying an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 269,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,681 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 121,794 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 1,973,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,283. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

