Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 21,819 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 6,930,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,380. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

