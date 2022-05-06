Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.99 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI traded down $17.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.20. 1,005,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,711. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

