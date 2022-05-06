Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 848.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 72,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,577. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

