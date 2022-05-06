Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,098 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 963,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,450,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

