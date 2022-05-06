Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,172 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,052. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

