Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $23.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $579.99. 3,278,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.76 and its 200-day moving average is $587.75. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

