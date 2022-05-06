Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of BCE by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

