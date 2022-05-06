Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $14.05. 14,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

