Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 10,704 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $234,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,730,000 after buying an additional 435,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.74. 2,476,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

