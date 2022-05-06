Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 40,250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 9,161,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $107.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

