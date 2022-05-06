Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.39% of Stericycle worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Stericycle by 32.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,354,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Stericycle by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after purchasing an additional 347,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $17,918,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 166.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after buying an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.46. 783,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.