Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $28.70 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 3.00% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,158,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,654 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $5,554,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 3,695,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

