Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,359,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,879. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.52 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

