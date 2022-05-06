Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 474,270 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,270 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.60% of NOV worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

