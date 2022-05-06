Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,752,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,951.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 98,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,214,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,833,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 55.01% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

