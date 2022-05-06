Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 15,740 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. 2,922,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $191.75 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

