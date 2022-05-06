Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,218 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.78. 2,962,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

