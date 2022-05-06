Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EDUC traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

