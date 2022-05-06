EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Acquires £446,250 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £446,250 ($557,464.08).

LON EKF opened at GBX 36.90 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £167.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.30 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

