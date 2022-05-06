El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.00 Million

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report $123.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.88 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $121.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $462.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

LOCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 238,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,522. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

