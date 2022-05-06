El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.00 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) will report $123.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.88 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $121.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $462.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

LOCO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 238,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,522. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.