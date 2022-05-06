Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Down 51.9% This Week

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $947,386.29 and $77,600.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elamachain

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

