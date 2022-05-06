Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after buying an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

