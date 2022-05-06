Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELD. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

ELD stock opened at C$11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Insiders have sold a total of 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 in the last ninety days.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

