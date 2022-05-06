Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFC. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

EFC stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 1,189,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,623. The company has a market cap of $911.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

