Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,466 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector.

