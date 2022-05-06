EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Posts Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

About EMCORE (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.