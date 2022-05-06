Emercoin (EMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,018.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $13,018.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,240,176 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

