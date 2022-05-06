Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS):

5/4/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $38.00.

4/29/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/29/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00.

4/29/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $30.00.

4/29/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EBS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.94. 2,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Emergent BioSolutions Inc alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.