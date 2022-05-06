Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 7.9%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.78. 277,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 592,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 35.33 and a current ratio of 35.62.
About Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO)
Featured Articles
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.