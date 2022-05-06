Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 7.9%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.78. 277,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 592,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 35.33 and a current ratio of 35.62.

About Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

