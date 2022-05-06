Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issues Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,185. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
