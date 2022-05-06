Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.42% of Encore Wire worth $215,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $11,537,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 75,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Encore Wire stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

