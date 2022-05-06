Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

ENDP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 20,771,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,296. Endo International has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

