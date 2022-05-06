Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 517,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 301.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERII. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

