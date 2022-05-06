Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.67

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 3505650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.
About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
