Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.67

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 3505650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 299.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

