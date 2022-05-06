Enigma Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $247,686.54 and $72,913.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00240920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00466761 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

