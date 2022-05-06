EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.