Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$4.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Shares of ESI traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.18. 295,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,498. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

