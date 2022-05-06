Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.340 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. 16,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,469. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

