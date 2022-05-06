Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 312.97 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

