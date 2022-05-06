EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

