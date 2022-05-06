EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,874.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

