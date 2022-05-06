EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-$4.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 512,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,755,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

