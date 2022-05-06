EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.