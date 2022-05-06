Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Receives Buy Rating from Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

TSE EQX opened at C$7.66 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.99 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$480.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.7054687 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

