Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.93.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.
Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.
