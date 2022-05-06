Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.93.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.