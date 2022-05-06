Ergo Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00008666 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $99.73 million and $1.48 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,950.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.87 or 0.07496125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00266180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.37 or 0.00754848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00573701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00077146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

